Man arrested after police chase and accident

From Lynchburg Police: The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested Omar Pannell, 27, of Lynchburg, after an officer attempted to pull him over and he fled, eventually crashing into two cars and power pole at the corner of Early Street and Amherst Avenue.

On March 16, 2020, at 8:19 a.m., a Lynchburg Police Department officer attempted to stop a vehicle with no license plates on Hollins Mill Road. The driver fled at a high rate of speed and the officer attempted to catch up with the vehicle. The driver continued to Bedford Avenue and Rivermont Avenue before crashing after turning on Early Street. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

After crashing, Pannell fled on foot and was subsequently taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. He is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, reckless driving, no tags displayed, driving on a revoked license, obstruction of justice, felony eluding, littering, three counts of hit-and-run, and five counts of failing to stop for a stop sign.

The crash is still under investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Officer A. Lucy at (434) 455-6047.