Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

| By

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) has arrested a man after a child pornography investigation.

On July 18, 2020, the LPD received a report of a subject being extorted for money because he possessed child pornography. After an investigation, detectives determined the individual did possess child pornography. As a result, on August 19, 2020, Antonio D. Atwell, 24, of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with five counts of possessing child pornography.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Campbell at (434) 485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.