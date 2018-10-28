Man arrested in relation to Rustburg Middle School incident

From Campbell County Sheriff’s Office: On Sunday, October 28, 2018 Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua William Jewell, who is charged with possession of a Firearm on School Property, and Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon, stemming from an incident on Rustburg Middle School property on Friday, October 26, 2018. Jewell is in custody, and being detained at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority. (photo attached)

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance, and for the tips received leading to his capture.