Man charged in Appalachian Trail killing found incompetent for trial

July 3rd, 2019 | Written by:

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A Massachusetts man accused of fatally stabbing a hiker on the Appalachian Trail has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial. James L. Jordan was returned to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday after U.S. District Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent found that he is not mentally fit for trial. The 30-year-old Jordan, from West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, is charged with murder and assault with intent to commit murder for allegedly attacking two hikers with a knife on the Appalachian Trail in southwestern Virginia on May 11. Ronald Sanchez Jr., 43, of Oklahama, died after being stabbed repeatedly, and a female hiker was seriously hurt. Authorities have not identified the woman. Jordan’s public defender, Lisa Lorish, declined to comment on the finding.









Janet's Five & Dine
Billy Craft May June 2019

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2019 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom



If you need assistance reviewing any of the information in our FCC Public File
please contact our business office at 540.774.9200 or use the form on the contact us page of this site.