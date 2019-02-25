Man charged with break-ins to Campbell, Appomattox County homes

A Campbell County man is charged with home break-ins in both Campbell and Appomattox Counties, and investigators say more charges are expected. Officials say Isiah Garland taken into custody last week. The break-ins have occurred mainly in the Red House area of both counties.

From Campbell County: An arrest was made on 2/21/2019 following a series of break-ins (occurring over the past several weeks) in the Red House area of Campbell County and Appomattox County. Investigators with both the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Appomattox Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Campbell County, leading to the arrested of Isiah Lewish Garland. Garland was charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny and several other charges for cases occurring in both localities. Additional charges are expected against Garland. These cases are still under investigation and if anyone has additional information, please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434)-592-9574.

 

 









