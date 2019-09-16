Man charged with stealing five calves from area stockyard

Bedford County investigators say they have cracked the case of five stolen calves. The sheriff’s office says they were taken last month from the Spring Lake stockyard in Moneta. It wasn’t long before deputies traced the stolen cattle to North Carolina, where they say Eric Bullins admitted taking them. Bullins was returned to Bedford County today. He is charged with grand larceny and is free on bail.

NEWS RELEASE: On August 12, 2019, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Spring Lake Stock Market reporting the larceny of five calves. Through the investigation a suspect was identified in North Carolina. On Tuesday August 13, 2019, Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies along with staff from Spring Lake traveled to North Carolina. The five stolen calves were identified and returned to the owner. While in North Carolina the Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies located Eric Bullins, age 40, who admitted to taking the calves. Subsequently Bullins was arrested by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office on a fugitive warrant from Bedford County. On their return to Bedford County, deputies obtained an arrest warrant on Bullins for grand larceny.

On Monday September 16, 2019, Eric Bullins returned to Bedford County and was arrested and charged for the grand larceny of the calves. Bullins was released on a $2000.00 bond.