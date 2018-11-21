Man dead after 29 Expressway accident

From Lynchburg Police: On Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at approximately 7:22 a.m., the Lynchburg Police Department and Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a report of a traffic crash in the area of 29 Expressway North prior to the Carrol Avenue exit. Units arrived on the scene and found a 52-year-old white male who was deceased. This was a single vehicle crash with the driver as the sole occupant. This crash is currently under investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department Traffic Safety Unit. The Lynchburg Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is asking for anyone who has information to contact our office at 434-455-6047.