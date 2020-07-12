Man drowns in river near Smith Mountain Lake

NEWS RELEASE: Wirtz,VA. (July 12, 2020) –On Saturday, July 11, 2020, the Franklin County Communications Center received a 911 call at approximately 9:00 pm alerting of a subject in the river in distress. Witnesses were unable to locate the subject. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Public Safety responded to the incident in the 5000 block of Brooks Mill Road. Rescue searches were conducted and unable to locate; rescheduled the search to this morning (Sunday, July 12, 2020) during daylight hours.

In the early hours of Sunday, July 12, 2020, an additional 911 call came in from fisherman who had located a deceased person in the water. Franklin County deputies and Public Safety responded. The victim is Charles Jacob King, 26 years old of Hardy, VA.While this investigation is ongoing, no foul play is suspected at this time.If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 483-3000.