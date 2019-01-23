Man in custody following 15 hour standoff in Lynchburg

From Lynchburg Police Department:January 23, 2019 On January 22, 2019, just after 10:00 am,Lynchburg Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to check the welfare of a man who was reportedly lying on the railroad tracks near Jefferson Ridge Parkway. After they arrived on the scene, officers located an adult male on the tracks who was threatening to harm himself while armed with knives.

The Lynchburg Police Department Crisis Negotiations Team and Tactical Team responded to the scene after the initial contact with the subject was made. Trained LPD Negotiators began communicating with him soon after and continued to do so for a total of fifteen hours.At the conclusion of the incident, LPD Tactical Team members were able to take the subject into custody at approximately 1:15 a m on January 23, 2019. He was then transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital on an Emergency Custody Order(§ 37.2-8080) for an evaluation.During this incident, the goal of the Lynchburg Police Department was to ensure- to the best of ourability- the safety of our first responders, the community,and the person in crisis. The hard work,dedication, and perseverance of the LPD Patrol Officers, Negotiators, Tactical Team members,Lynchburg Fire Department personnel, Conservation Police, and Railroad Police was instrumental in bringing this incident to a successful conclusion