Man jailed on strangulation charge after Bedford Co. standoff

From the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: On Thursday night at 10:07 p.m., Bedford County 911 received a call from a female advising she had received a call from her stepmother. The caller stated that her stepmother told her that the caller’s father had assaulted her. Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the residence on Woodshire Drive in Blue Ridge. After arriving on the scene, deputies made numerous attempts to get someone to come to the door. After several hours negotiations failed and a search warrant was obtained to enter the residence. At 2:55 a.m. Friday morning the search warrant was executed by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team. James Lewis Jr. was taken into custody and the victim located inside the residence. Deputies located seven firearms inside the residence. The victim was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

James Edward Lewis Jr., age 42, was arrested and charged with Felony Strangulation and Domestic Assault and Battery. He is being held in the Bedford Adult Detention Center on no bond.