Man robbed of phone, wallet and vehicle in Madison heights

News release: On August 3, 2018 at approximately 1:00 a.m. the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the dam on River Road in Madison Heights for a report of a male who had been robbed by two masked males. The suspects stole the victim’s wallet, cellular telephone, and his vehicle. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and both of the males were on foot. The victim believed that one of the suspects had a foreign accent. The stolen vehicle was recovered unoccupied several hours later in Madison Heights. If you have any information please contact Amherst County Sheriff’s Office (434)946-9373 or Crimestoppers.