Man robbed of phone, wallet and vehicle in Madison heights

August 10th, 2018 | Written by:

News release: On August 3, 2018 at approximately 1:00 a.m. the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the dam on River Road in Madison Heights for a report of a male who had been robbed by two masked males. The suspects stole the victim’s wallet, cellular telephone, and his vehicle. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and both of the males were on foot.  The victim believed that one of the suspects had a foreign accent. The stolen vehicle was recovered unoccupied several hours later in Madison Heights. If you have any information please contact Amherst County Sheriff’s Office (434)946-9373 or Crimestoppers.

 









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test