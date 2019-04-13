Man shot, Lynchburg suspect charged

News release: Officers of the Lynchburg Police Department were dispatched to the LGH ER in reference to a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released from the hospital. The investigation of this incident revealed that Leon R. Rose was the suspect. The incident occurred in the 500 block of Norwood St. Two males were leaving Rose’s residence in a vehicle when Rose shot at the vehicle.



A search warrant was obtained for a residence in the 500 block of Norwood St along with several warrants for Rose. The Lynchburg Police Department Tactical Unit executed the search warrant this morning. A short time later, Leon Rose was located in the area and taken into custody without incident.

Leon R. Rose was charged with:

 Malicious Wounding (VA code 18.2-51)7

 Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (VA code 18.2-308.2)

 Use of a firearm in the commission of a felon (VA code 18.2-53.1)

Rose was released into the custody of the BRRJ with no bond. This is believed to be an isolated incident.

If anyone has any information about this crime, please contact Detective Tucker at (434) 455- 6116. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.