Man shot near Dunbar Middle School; suspects sought

Another shooting in Lynchburg, this time late last night around 14th and Monroe Streets near Dunbar Middle School. Police say when they responded to a call of a man on the ground there, no one was present – but a short time later, a gunshot victim was ground into the Lynchburg General Hospital E.R. Officials say the wound does not appear to be life-threatening.

From Lynchburg Police: On December 3, 2018, at 11:13pm, officers of the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the area of 14th Street and Monroe Street for a report of a male lying on the ground with a possible gunshot wound. When officers arrived on scene, the individual was no longer there; and a canvass was conducted of the surrounding area. Shortly thereafter, it was reported that an adult male arrived at the Lynchburg General Hospital ER with a single gunshot wound. The victim was treated at the hospital and the injury does not appear to be life-threatening. This case is active and ongoing. Any further information to be released will be done as an update to this Press Release. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Barley at (434) 455-6162 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.