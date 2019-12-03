UPDATE: Man sought for robberies is in custody

UPDATE: Police say Tykiem Hurt is now in custody.

PREVIOUS: Lynchburg Police are seeking a man suspected of robbing victims who think they are meeting him to purchase a used cellphone. Tykiem Hurt allegedly arranges the scams through Facebook. Police encourage you to conduct business only through verified businesses or people you know you can trust. And if you do meet someone to conduct a transaction, you are urged to do so in a well-lit, public place – and have someone with you.

NEWS RELEASE: LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is attempting to locate Tykiem Hurt. He is wanted for robbery and grand larceny related to his involvement in scams related to the sale of used phones set up via Facebook.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this individual, or knowledge of these incidents, is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

The LPD encourages citizens to conduct business only with verified businesses or trusted individuals. If individuals choose to meet in person to conduct a business transaction, the LPD recommends meeting in a well-lit, public place. Do not meet an unknown person alone.