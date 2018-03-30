Man sought in two counties; believed to be with three children

Campbell County officials say they are looking for a man wanted on warrants in two counties — and believed to be with three children ages 2 to 8. 35-year-old Christopher Hobson is charged with failing to appear in court in both Campbell County and Henrico County, near Richmond. Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or those of the children, are asked to call a law enforcement agency.

News release: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Christopher Lee Hobson, 35 years old. Hobson is wanted on warrants for failing to appear in Campbell County and Henrico County. In addition, Christopher is believed to be in the company of three (3) children; ages 8, 5, and 2. The Sheriff’s Office is attempting to check the welfare of the children.

Christopher may be travelling in one of two vehicles: a 2001 Volvo Station Wagon, silver in color, license plate VYL-7414; or, a blue/black GMC Jimmy, license plate unknown. If anyone has information about the location of Christopher Hobson and/or the children mentioned in this release, please call: Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574; Investigator M. Bryant at 434-332-9580, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or text “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.