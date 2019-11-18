Man stabbed in Campbell County; public help sought.

| By

NEWS RELEASE: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing which took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 17 on/around the 2600 block of Eastbrook Road in Campbell County.

Campbell County deputies were called to a location where two male subjects were fighting and a stabbing had occurred. Investigators have determined this is an isolated event; however, the investigation remains active. Charges, if any, will be determined once the investigation is complete.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator Michael Colbert with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.