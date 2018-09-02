Man struck, killed by NS train in Campbell County

September 2nd, 2018 | Written by:

From State Police: At 3:59 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 1), Virginia State Police responded to the railroad crossing at Plum Branch Road in Concord, Campbell County. An adult male was sitting in the middle of the tracks as a Norfolk-Southern train was traveling on the tracks. Despite the train engineer blowing the horn repeatedly to alert the male subject, he refused to move. The train was not able to stop in time and the man was struck. He died at the scene. State police are still in the process of confirming the man’s identity and then notifying his next of kin. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

 









