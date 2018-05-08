Man taken to hospital after plane crash in Virginia

May 8th, 2018 | Written by:

EASTVILLE, Va. (AP) – State police say a man is being treated for injuries sustained when the small aircraft he was piloting crashed in Virginia.  A news release Monday from Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya says the ultralight personal aircraft crashed in Northampton County just after 3 p.m. Sunday.  It says the aircraft’s engine cut off, causing it to drop, clipping a power line as it descended. It struck the ground in a field. Anaya says the male pilot, 67-year-old Barry Y. Maggio, was being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

 









