Medical teams credited with likely saving Sheetz shooting victim’s life

An Amherst County man is in jail, charged with the weekend shooting at the Sheetz in Madison Heights. The county sheriff’s office says 28-year-old Joel Wright, Junior of Monroe turned himself in for the shooting, one that officials say resulted in a life-threatening wound to the 41-year-old victim. County Sheriff’s Captain John Grieser tells reporter Andre Whitehead that rescue and hospital teams likely saved the victim’s life:

Officials say the 41-year-old victim suffered a serious wound to the upper leg. His name has not yet been released. Investigators say the shooting followed an argument, and the two involved knew each other.

From the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office: On Saturday, around 11:00 pm, deputies responded to the Sheetz in Madison Heights in regards to a shooting. Upon arrival deputies located a 41-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper leg. The male, who was shot following a verbal argument with a n individual he knew, was transported to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. He is currently in stable condition. While investigating, deputies were contacted by the shooter Joel Matthew Wright Jr. , 28, of Monroe. He then turned himself into law enforcement. Wright was charged with Malicious Wounding and Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony. He was taken to the Amherst Adult Detention Center where he is being held on no bond. Investigators are continuing to investigate this incident. We are aware that several individuals may have witnessed the shooting and left prior to questioning by law enforcement. If you have information regarding this incident please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9381 or Inv. Clay Thompson at 434-946-9373 or 434-946-9300.