Many area students are back in school today

It’s back to school for many students in the area today. Campbell County Middle and High Schoolers are headed back into the buildings today. School started last week for elementary school students. Campbell County schools are requiring face coverings and daily temperature checks for students and teachers. More than 35-percent of students have opted for learning entirely online.

In Bedford County, today is the first day of school for elementary school students and all virtually enrolled students. Middle school students will begin on Wednesday, September 9. High school students will begin on Thursday.

Amherst County students begin tomorrow.