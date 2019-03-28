Martinsville Speedway starts planning for first night Cup race

March 28th, 2019 | Written by:

We are barely three months into 2019, but the operators of Martinsville Speedway are already looking ahead to next year after NASCAR announced it would bring night racing to the “paper clip” in May of 2020. Track officials say Martinsville is now working on planning events and activities to keep fans busy and entertained all day long before the green flag drops at at night. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

03-28 Martinsville Wrap-WLNI-WEB

 

 









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test