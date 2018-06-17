Mass shooting at NJ art festival; one suspect dead

(From CNN) Witnesses told CNN affiliate WPVI the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. at the Art All Night-Trenton festival at the Roebling Wire Works Building on the south side of the city. “All of a sudden, my brother goes to me, ‘You hear that gunfire?,” said a witness. ” I go, ‘It sounds like fireworks. said the witness to the sounds of gunshots and the chaos afterwards. “He said, “No, that’s gunfire.’ Next thing you know, we turn around and everybody’s running down the street. All hell broke loose,” said the witness. Initial reports says 20 people were wounded. “I saw two police officers escort a guy that got shot in the leg. They bandaged him up and whisked him away before the ambulance came here. It was pretty gnarly,” said a local resident.Police are questioning witnesses to determine if more suspects could be at large, WPVI reported. The dead suspect was a 33-year-old man, police told the station.