McAuliffe files paperwork to run but says no decision made

Aug 20, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has filed paperwork to run for his old job next year, but says he’s still hasn’t made a decision yet. McAuliffe filed paperwork with the Virginia State Board of Elections on Wednesday listing himself as a Democratic candidate for governor. But his spokesman, Brennan Bilberry, said McAuliffe won’t made an official decision to run until after the November election. Bilberry said the new filing was done for accounting and legal reasons McAuliffe has been toying with a possible run for months while raising money through his old political action committee.