McKelvey announces bid for 5th District Congressional seat

Bedford County real estate developer Jim McKelvey has just announced his bid for the 5th District Congressional seat. McKelvey hopes to secure the Republican nomination now that incumbent Tom Garrett has announced he will not run for a second term – saying yesterday he is battling alcoholism. This will be McKelvey’s third bid for the 5th District seat; he also ran unsuccessfully for the House of Delegates in 2013. A GOP committee will select the new candidate to run against Democrat Leslie Cockburn in November.