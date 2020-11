Meals on Wheels thanks volunteers, seeks even more to deliver meals

Last week hundreds of volunteers for Meals on Wheels were surprised with yard signs and goody bags on their doorknobs. Kris Shabestar with Meals and Wheels says they wanted to thank current volunteers and more than 200 others who have stepped forward during COVID to volunteer. Meals on Wheels serves 500 people each day and still needs more volunteers. Shabestar spoke with the MorningLine: