Melania Trump at Liberty University opioid crisis Town Hall

First Lady Melania Trump and two Trump Administration cabinet members took part in a Town Hall meeting today at Liberty University, one focusing on the nation’s opioid epidemic.

11-28 Melania-Opioid#1-WEB

Former Fox News Host Eric Bolling served as emcee, and he did so with first-hand knowledge of the problem; his son died from an opioid overdose while in college. Bolling spoke with Reporter Andre Whitehead:

11-28 Bolling Bite1-WEB

President Trump has called the opioid crisis a “national health emergency”.