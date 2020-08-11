Member of “Save71” Discusses Leadership Reform at Liberty University

A group of Liberty alumni is calling for leadership reform at Liberty. Here’s the MorningLine’s conversation with Alexandra Green, one of the founders of Save 71:

Alumni Letter and Petition to The Board of Trustees

Over the past several years, President Jerry Falwell Jr. has damaged the spiritual vitality, academic quality, and national reputation of Liberty University. We are a group of Liberty alumni, students, and faculty calling on the Board of Trustees to permanently remove President Falwell and replace him with a responsible and virtuous Christian leader.

To do this, the Board should appoint an independent committee of leaders from within the Liberty community, as well as leaders outside of it, to begin the search for a new president. We will put forth names of people we believe should be nominated to this committee in the coming days.

Liberty University, like any institution or person, needs to repent of its sins before seeking redemption. The Board of Trustees must acknowledge the damage President Falwell has done to Liberty and the hypocrisy and corruption that has soaked into parts of its culture.

There is much to admire about Liberty, its students, and its professors. But for too long, Liberty’s leaders have used the school’s virtues to shield its sins and used its power to cloak its failures. That must end now.

We put no faith in riches or comfort, in status or power. We put our faith in Christ alone, and we want Liberty University to follow Him.