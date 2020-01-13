Memorial Avenue pedestrian struck; police seek hit and run driver

| By

Lynchburg Police someone struck a pedestrian last night on the 3500 block of Memorial Avenue – and kept on going. Officials say the pedestrian has serious injuries but is expected to recover. Police have no description of the vehicle or driver.

NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a hit and run crash that injured a pedestrian over the weekend.

On January 12, 2020 at 6:32 p.m., officers responded to the 3500-block of Memorial Avenue for a report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived on scene, they found a single pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

At this time the LPD does not have a description of the vehicle or driver, and asks that any who may have information about this incident call the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.