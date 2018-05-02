Millennial political newcomer wins Lynchburg Council seat

A millennial newcomer to Lynchburg politics will join City Council in July. Beau Wright is a former White House staffer in the Obama administration, and he captured one of the three at-large seats yesterday. Lynchburg voters also returned two incumbents to new four-year terms. Vice-Mayor Trenay Tweedy was the city’s top vote-getter, and Council member Randy Nelson came in second. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story.

Click here to see full Lynchburg City Council election results.