Missing: Madison Heights teenage girl

August 14th, 2018 | Written by:

Madeline Loving

A 16-year-old Madison Heights girl is missing. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Madeline Loving, who did not show up for work Monday and did not return home. Madeline was last seen dressed in her Wendy’s uniform. Officials say Loving has reddish blond hair and tattoos on her wrist and left shoulder blade. Foul play does not appear to be suspected at the moment. Anyone with information about Loving’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9300.

 









