MLB star Stephen Strasburg pitches in Lynchburg Tuesday

News release: Lynchburg, Va. – The Lynchburg Hillcats are excited to announce that Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg will pitch at City Stadium on Tuesday, July 10, as part of a rehab assignment with the Potomac Nationals. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Strasburg, 29, has been sidelined with shoulder inflammation since leaving a start on June 8 against the San Francisco Giants. The right-hander is scheduled to start, and throw 50-60 pitches in his rehab outing.A native of San Diego, Calif., Strasburg was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Nationals in the 2009 MLB Draft. He is a three-time All-Star (2012, 2016, 2017) and was the National League strikeouts leader in 2014. Strasburg becomes the first MLB player to rehab in Lynchburg since Edinson Volquez in 2010. It will be 2Fur Tuesday at City Stadium, featuring buy one-get one free tickets and $2 concession deals.

The Hillcats continue their home stand tonight with the series-opener of a four-game set against the P-Nats. Lynchburg will send righty Zach Plesac (5-4, 4.99) to the hill to face off with right-hander Matthew DeRosier (0-1, 7.27) of Potomac in a 6:30 p.m. start.

