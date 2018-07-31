Moore & Giles expands, will open second distribution center in Amherst Co.

A Forest-based business is expanding in the Lynchburg area. Moore and Giles plans to purchase the former Old Dominion Footwear facility in Amherst County for use as a second distribution center. The company distributes all kinds of leather goods, and officials there say they have outgrown their current distribution center in Forest.

News release: Forest, VA – July 2018 – Moore & Giles, a leader in the leather industry, has come to an agreement to purchase a new 50,000 square foot distribution center in Amherst County, Virginia. Previously, the facility was owned and operated by Old Dominion Footwear. Moore & Giles adds the fourteen-acre property in an aggressive effort to serve their customers with increased access to the world’s finest leather. “We are looking to expand our tannery relationships to maximize their full potential in order to create better access across all markets we serve,” shares Sackett Wood, President. “This new location provides the perfect opportunity at just the right time for us. We are excited to be there.”



The new distribution center will operate as a second location for Moore & Giles who currently warehouses a broad range of leather from all over the world in their Forest, Virginia headquarters. In addition to more leather, the expansion will create more opportunity to grow the Moore & Giles brand of home goods and accessories. “It was simply a matter of growth. We have already outgrown our current distribution center and we were going to have to build again or buy a property that fit our needs,” says Tray Petty, SVP. “This new space will give Moore & Giles the room and easy access we need.”



Plans are in place to begin operations in the new location as early as September 2018.