More water released from College Lake; creek levels below to fluctuate

News release: Today, Thursday, August 9, City crews have reopened the sluice at the College Lake Dam which is causing the water level to rise in Blackwater Creek below the dam. The water level will change throughout the day as more water is released from College Lake. Normal water levels in Blackwater Creek will return later in the day. Residents are advised to stay out of and away from the creek.