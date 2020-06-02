Most of Virginia moves to Phase Two reopening Friday

| By

Governor Northam says most of Virginia will move to Phase Two of COVID-19 reopening on Friday. Restaurants are permitted to have indoor seating at 50% of capacity. Fitness centers may conduct indoor activities and workouts at 30% capacity. Facilities like zoos, museums and outdoor concert venues are permitted to re-open. Gatherings of up to 50 people will now be permitted. The easing restrictions cover almost all of Virginia, with the exceptions of Washington DC suburbs, Richmond, and Accomack County on the Eastern Shore.

NEWS RELEASE (Boldface sections detailing the changes are highlighted by WLNI for emphasis):

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today signed Executive Order Sixty-Five and presented the second phase of the “Forward Virginia” plan to continue safely and gradually easing public health restrictions while containing the spread of COVID-19. The Governor also amended Executive Order Sixty-One directing Northern Virginia and the City of Richmond to remain in Phase One.

Under Phase Two, the Commonwealth will maintain a Safer at Home strategy with continued recommendations for social distancing, teleworking, and requiring individuals to wear face coverings in indoor public settings. The maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering will increase from 10 to 50 people. All businesses should still adhere to physical distancing guidelines, frequently clean and sanitize high contact surfaces, and continue enhanced workplace safety measures.

Restaurant and beverage establishments may offer indoor dining at 50 percent occupancy, fitness centers may open indoor areas at 30 percent occupancy, and certain recreation and entertainment venues without shared equipment may open with restrictions. These venues include museums, zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens, and outdoor concert, sporting, and performing arts venues. Swimming pools may also expand operations to both indoor and outdoor exercise, diving, and swim instruction.

The current guidelines for religious services, non-essential retail, and personal grooming services will largely remain the same in Phase Two. Overnight summer camps, most indoor entertainment venues, amusement parks, fairs, and carnivals will also remain closed in Phase Two.