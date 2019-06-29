Mother of missing Hampton 2 year old arrested

June 29th, 2019 | Written by:

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) – Police in Virginia have arrested the mother of a missing 2-year-old boy who authorities now believe is dead. Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult told news outlets at a Friday night conference that specific charges against 34-year-old Julia L. Tomlin are pending, and the search for Noah Tomlin is intensifying. Noah was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday, and his mother reported him missing at 11 a.m. that day.

Police say they don’t have specific information pointing to a landfill around 10 miles from Noah’s home, but have spent the last few days searching it based on past experience. The FBI is assisting.









