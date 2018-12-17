Police: Charges pending after fatal car-motorcycle crash

State Police say charges are pending after a Madison Heights motorcyclist was killed over the weekend when an oncoming vehicle crossed the center line and struck his bike head-on. Troopers say 34-year-old Thomas Chambers later died under hospital treatment. It happened Sunday on Seminole Drive near Old Wright Shop Road. State Police say charges are pending after a Madison Heights motorcyclist was killed over the weekend when an oncoming vehicle crossed the center line and struck his bike head-on. Troopers say 34-year-old Thomas Chambers later died under hospital treatment. It happened Sunday on Seminole Drive near Old Wright Shop Road.

News release: Virginia State Police Trooper C.A. Sheron is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Amherst County. The crash occurred Sunday (Dec. 16) at 2:53 p.m. on Seminole Road a few hundred feet west of Old Wright Shop Road. A 2015 Kia Soul was eastbound on Seminole Road when it crossed the center line and struck head-on a 2008 Harley-Davidson Street Glide motorcycle traveling west on Seminole Road. The motorcyclist, Thomas R. Chambers, 34, of Madison Heights, Va., was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Chambers was wearing a helmet. The driver of the Kia, a 21-year-old Lynchburg, Va., was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.