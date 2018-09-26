Moving Wall: A moving experience coming to region for five days

September 26th, 2018 | Written by:

Photo: themovingwall.org

“The Moving Wall” is making a five-day visit to the region starting tomorrow. It is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, and organizers say it continues to deliver an important message decades after the war ended. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones.

09-26 Moving Wall Wrap-WLNI- WEB

You can visit The Moving Wall Thursday through noon Monday at Franklin County Recreation Park on Sontag Road south of Rocky Mount. Click here for full information.

 









