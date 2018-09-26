Moving Wall: A moving experience coming to region for five days

“The Moving Wall” is making a five-day visit to the region starting tomorrow. It is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, and organizers say it continues to deliver an important message decades after the war ended. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones.

You can visit The Moving Wall Thursday through noon Monday at Franklin County Recreation Park on Sontag Road south of Rocky Mount. Click here for full information.