Alleged MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to Raymond Wood murder

One of the five alleged MS-13 gang members charged with murdering Raymond Wood last year pleaded guilty today to capital murder and other related charges. 25-year-old Lisandro Posada-Vasquez faces either life in prison or the death penalty when he is sentenced. Prosecutors said in court today that Wood was murdered in a dispute over marijuana sales to gang members.

Evidence presented today in Bedford County shows that the 17-year-old Wood suffered at least 29 “sharp instrument injuries”, and prosecutors confirmed for the first time that a knife was used to cut off Wood’s hand and cut his throat.

Two co-defendants are scheduled for jury trials, one next month, the other in January. Two more do not yet have scheduled trial dates.