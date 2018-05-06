Multiple ejections in overnight Bedford Co. rollover accident

From Forest VFD Facebook: This morning, at around 4:20am, Company 5 was dispatched to an MVA with reported rollover, multiple ejections, and confirmed entrapment. Chief 5 arrived on scene to find a vehicle that had been rolled several times, five patients that had been ejected from the vehicle, and one patient that was ejected and was entrapped underneath the vehicle. All patients were transported either by helicopter or ambulance. Units on scene were Chief 5, Engine 5, Rescue 5, Medic 14-5, Squad 5, Medic 14-1, Medic 8-2, Virginia State Police, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Centra Medic 302, and Centra One. Phenomenal job to all agencies on scene, our prayers are with all involved, the accident is still under investigation.