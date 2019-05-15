Muslim lawmaker says his faith attacked at first town hall

May 15th, 2019 | Written by:

HERNDON, Va. (AP) – A newly elected Virginia state House delegate who is Muslim said he was harassed by protesters and asked how he planned to implement Sharia law at his first town hall.Del. Ibraheem Samirah said he’s disappointed that the small group of protesters attacked his faith at a Saturday event in northern Virginia.Samirah said protesters carried signs denouncing Sharia law and made pointed comment attacking his faith. He said the attacks were especially troubling because they came during Ramadan, the Muslim holy month marked by dawn to dusk fasting.Samirah, a Democrat, won a special election earlier this year to represents a northern Virginia district.Sharia is Islamic law, as derived from the Quran and the traditions of Islam.









Janet's Five & Dine
Billy Craft May June 2019

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test