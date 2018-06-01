MVP opponents arrested after coming down from overhead protests

Two Mountain Valley Pipeline opponents were arrested today after coming down from their overhead protests, one in Giles County, the other just over the state line in West Virginia. Both had set up in places crews need to access the pipeline route. The Appalachians Against Pipelines Facebook page reports federal and state police used a cherry picker the bring one of them down, and other did so on his own once the equipment arrived at his site.

Click here for the Appalachians Against Pipelines Facebook page.

Click here for the Mountain Valley Pipeline web site.