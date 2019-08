My Pillow founder delivers 12,000 pillows with address to Liberty students

The founder of My Pillow did more than just deliver an address to Liberty University students today – Mike Lindell also delivered 12,000 pillows, one to each Liberty student attending. There was one waiting in each seat at the Vines Center. Liberty President Jerry Falwell Junior made the announcement:

The university also presented Lindell with an honorary doctorate of business. He has devoted increasing amounts of his time to faith-based initiatives.