Nearly 73,000 customers without power in Virginia

From Appalacian Power: A late March snow storm moved across Appalachian Power’s southern West Virginia and southwest Virginia service area Saturday night, dumping as much as 15” of heavy, wet snow and causing damage that left nearly 85,000 customers without electric service. In West Virginia around 12,000 customers lost service as a result of the storm, mostly in McDowell, Mercer and Wyoming counties. In Virginia damage from the deep, heavy snow left nearly 73,000 customers without power in areas from Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties south to the North Carolina border and east to Franklin and Henry counties.

Outages

Nearly 84,000 customers are currently without power. Around 73,000 of those customers are in Virginia. Areas of Virginia with large numbers of customers affected by the storms include:

Counties # of Customers Out Bland 3,612 Carroll 1,904 Floyd 4,316 Franklin 5,772 Giles 5,815 Henry 8,688 Montgomery 11,280 Patrick 2,610 Pulaski 14,679 Tazewell 1,884 Wythe 7,804

In West Virginia, about 11,000 are without power, with the largest concentration of customer outages in:

Counties # of Customers Out McDowell 3,689 Mercer 3,747 Mingo 1,245 Wyoming 1,628

Storm Restoration Efforts

In advance of the storm Appalachian Power moved some crews into areas where damage was anticipated, and instructed all workers across its three-state service area to be ready to travel to areas with damage. Workers from outside the areas affected by the storm are now moving in to assist local workers with service restoration.

Damage assessors are working to get a clear picture of the extent of storm damage, and line workers are making repairs to known problems that affect large numbers of customers.

The deep accumulation of heavy snow is slowing the effort as accessibility, especially off major roads, is difficult. Additionally, tree removal is complicated by limbs and trees that are heavily loaded with snow and, in some cases, ice.

Restoration Estimates

Damage to electric facilities mounted throughout Saturday night into Sunday morning as snow continued to accumulate. Damage assessors are in the early stages of determining the amount of damage and the resources needed to restore power. Until we have more complete information on the amount of storm-related damage, we are unable to provide accurate restoration estimates.

Safety Message

Stay away from all downed lines or sparking equipment, and keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

Never remove debris that's within 10 feet of a power line.

Let us know if you're using a generator – this protects you and our line workers as they work to restore power.

For More Information

Customers who do not have power may check for an updated restoration time and other information by:

Going to the outage map atwww.AppalachianPower.com/outagemap

Downloading the AEP mobile app in Apple’s App Store or the Google Play store.

Signing up for outage alerts atwww.appalachianpower.com/account/alerts/

Calling the Appalachian Power customer center at 1-800-956-4237

A snapshot view of current outages is available at www.appalachianpower.com/outagemap.

Next Update: The next update is scheduled for Sunday, March 25 at 7 p.m.