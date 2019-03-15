New football, girls’ basketball coaches named at Jefferson Forest

Jefferson Forest has named its next head football coach, one who is no stranger to big-time high school football. Paul White has 25 years’ experience, most recently serving as an assistant coach at Permian High School in Odessa, Texas – perhaps best known for the “Friday Night Lights” book, movie and TV series. White has also led high school programs in eastern Virginia.

The Cavaliers have also promoted Jake Whitman to head girls’ basketball coach. He had been an assistant coach in the program.

News release: Jefferson Forest High School is excited to announce new football and basketball coaches. Paul White is the new Head Varsity Football coach at Jefferson Forest High School. . White has 25 years experience as an assistant or head coach at the high school and collegiate levels. Last season White served as an assistant coach at Permian High School in Odessa Texas; the school for which the popular “Friday Night Lights” book, movie, and TV series was developed around. White is a graduate of Ferrum College where he was a four year starter, co-captain and recipient of the Big Green Award. He has served as head football coach at Matthews High School, Apprentice High School, and Gloucester High School in Virginia. He’s a two-time Tidewater District Coach of the Year and a Region “A” Coach of the Year. White has coached at the postgraduate level as an assistant coach at Ferrum College as well as eight seasons as assistant coach at Fork Union Military Academy; one of the leading producers of NFL players in the country. JF is very excited to welcome Coach Paul White to the Cavalier Family.