It didn’t get much notice, but the banking bill that President Trump signed yesterday includes a provision that eliminates the fees for “freezing” your credit reports. Until now, most us have had to pay a fee — $10 in Virginia — to have each of the three credit reporting companies freeze our credit and personal information. As WLNI’s Evan Jones reports, the new provision will take effect in four months:

05-25 Credit Freze Wrap-WLNI-WEB