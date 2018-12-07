New Liberty coach: No intent of repeating past personal mistakes

Liberty University’s new head football coach acknowledges making mistakes that have deeply hurt his family, and he has no intent of doing so again. Hugh Freeze brings a record of successful coaching at many levels, most recently at the University of Mississippi. But Ole Miss let him go after learning his college-issued cellphone was calling numbers associated with escort services.

Freeze calls faith his number one core value. He was introduced this afternoon, just days after former coach Turner Gill stepped down. Athletic Director Ian McCaw says he expects Freeze to lead the Flames’ program to national prominence.

Freeze will lead the Flames as they prepare for and enter the second year of play as an independent at the FBS level. Here is his entire opening statement:

