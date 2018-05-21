New Lynchburg Deputy City Manager named

News release: After a search, Lynchburg City Manager Bonnie Svrcek has appointed Reid Wodicka to the position of Deputy City Manager. Wodicka currently serves Bedford County as its Deputy County Administrator. He will begin his duties with Lynchburg June 13, 2018. Wodicka is a graduate of E. C. Glass High School and received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Public Policy and Public Administration from James Madison University and a Doctorate in Public Policy from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In addition to his position with Bedford County, he has served as Town Manager in both Elkton and Woodstock, Virginia. “I am excited to have this opportunity to serve in my hometown,” said Wodicka. “Lynchburg is a good fit for me because this community helped shape who I am as a person, and I sincerely appreciate its many unique characteristics. There are so many great things happening in the City of Lynchburg, and I am looking forward to being a part of it.”

During his time with Bedford County, Wodicka facilitated the Board of Supervisors’ creation of its Strategic Priorities, created and implemented a values-driven performance management program, created the County’s first capital improvement plan, implemented a comprehensive personnel compensation and classification study and was involved in a number of economic development projects.

Svrcek said that Wodicka’s broad experience fits the bill for everything the City organization needs in a deputy city manager. “Reid is energetic, intelligent, and has great experience,” said Svrcek. “Both his education and his work experience made him the best candidate for the position, and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Wodicka is filling the position left vacant upon the resignation of former Deputy City Manager Charles Hartgrove.