New mural along Boonsboro Road focuses on “Love”

Lynchburg has a new mural that’s hard to miss if you’re driving on Boonsboro Road. Bank of the James purchased the building that used to be a Wells Fargo and is sponsoring the community art project on a 10 by 15 foot wall outside. It was created by Richmond artist Sunny Goode, whose work features the words love and evolve.