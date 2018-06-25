New rapid transit line to start in Richmond

June 25th, 2018 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A long-awaited rapid transit bus line is beginning service in Richmond. The Pulse bus line is scheduled to begin Sunday. The 7.6-mile route will provide more frequent service between Willow Lawn and Rocketts Landing along Broad and East Main streets. The Pulse will be a main part of a redrawn bus network that takes effect Monday. It will bring new routes and stops to riders throughout the region for the first time in decades. The Richmond City Council approved free fares for the first week of the Pulse and the new bus routes. After that, rides will cost $1.50.

 









