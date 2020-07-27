New York Governor says former Virginia AG violated oath of office

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says that acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and his deputy, Ken Cuccinelli – a former Virginia Attorney General – violated their oaths of office when they barred his state’s residents from participating in a program that allows U.S. travelers quicker passage through borders and airport lines. He notes that this occurred during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo says this happened after New York passed a law curtailing cooperation with federal immigration enforcement:

Wolf says New York continues to maintain provisions that undermine the security of the American people and purport to criminalize information sharing between law enforcement entities.